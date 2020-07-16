Niger Assembly removes majority, deputy minority leaders over alleged misconduct

Lawmakers at the Niger State House of Assembly have sacked the Majority leader, Musa Suleiman, and Deputy Minority leader, Andrew Danjuma Jagaba, over alleged misconduct.

As gathered, their removal followed a vote of no confidence passed on both leaders by their colleagues after it was agreed that the duo’s conduct was affecting the smooth running of the House.

The duo’s removal followed a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Lavun constituency, Jibrin Ndagi Baba, and was seconded by the lawmaker representing Edati constituency, Mohammed Rama, who submitted that the members no longer have confidence in them.

“Having consulted with my colleagues on the issues affecting the smooth running of this House, we no longer have confidence in the House leader and deputy leader.

”I then move that the two officers be removed. And, I so move.” they said.

The members immediately nominated Hon. Mohammed Abbah Bala, Borgu constituency as the new Majority Leader and Hon. Binta Manmman, Gurara constituency as Deputy Minority Leader of the House.