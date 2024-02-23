The Niger Republic Army has recovered arms and stash of ammunition from the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Niger (EUCAP Sahel Niger).

As gathered, the arms and ammunition were discovered by the military following intelligence gathering that revealed that the ammunition were stored in the building.

On Friday, the discovery has casted doubt in minds of Nigeriens who had being accusing the organization of suspicious activities contrary to their mission.

A source, Zagazola, added that the ammunition were discovered inside the building at night.

He released pictures to revealed that the military uncovered the place where the stashes ot ammunition were stored by the civilian organization.

EUCAP Sahel is a civilian capacity-building mission in Niger, launched by the EU in 2012 under its Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). Since 5 June 2023, the German judge Katja DOMINIK has been Chief of Mission.