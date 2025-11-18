Nicki Minaj calls UN attention to violence against Nigerian Christians

Trinidadian-American rapper Nicki Minaj used a high-profile United Nations forum in New York to highlight claims of rising attacks on Christians in Nigeria and to call for urgent international action.

Her appearance, reportedly arranged by Alex Bruesewitz, adviser to United States President Donald Trump, took place during a panel where US officials outlined concerns about religious violence in the West African nation.

Speaking to attendees on Tuesday, Minaj opened her remarks by acknowledging her nervousness, thanking US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz and Trump for prioritizing the issue, and framing her intervention as a moral responsibility rather than a partisan statement.

The American rapper emphasized that protecting worshippers everywhere is about “uniting humanity” and told her fans, the Barbz, that they “will never stand down in the face of injustice.”

“I stand here as a proud New Yorker with deep gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God, regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics,” she said.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion, as I recently stated on social media. And we don’t have to share the same beliefs to respect each other.”

Describing Nigeria as “a beautiful nation with deep faith traditions,” Minaj noted that some of her devoted fans, the Barbz, reside there.

“I am joined here today by peacebuilders, faith leaders, and those who have witnessed violence and intolerance yet chose not to look the other way,” she said.

“I am inspired by their work to build interfaith ties, recognize humanity across dividing lines, and fight for security and freedom for all who pray,” the rapper added.

Minaj remarks come after US President Trump sparked controversy by suggesting he might take military action in Nigeria and suspend aid, citing the Nigerian government’s alleged failure to protect Christians from a “mass slaughter” by Islamist insurgents.

Experts, however, have said the situation is more complex, with both Christians and Muslims suffering from violence perpetrated by extremists.

The Nigerian government also rejected Trump’s comments. “We are shocked that President Trump is considering an invasion of our country,” Nigerian presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga told CNN, following the US president’s directive to the Pentagon to prepare for possible military action.