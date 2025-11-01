Nicki Minaj backs Trump on attack against Nigerian Christian

American rapper, Onika Maraj, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has expressed gratitude following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution.

Minaj said the announcement made her feel deeply grateful for the freedom to worship in her own country.

The artist’s position on Saturday came after Trump, in a post shared on his Truth Social platform, claimed that Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, accusing radical Islamists of carrying out widespread killings of Christians.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern,’” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening” and pledged that Washington would “stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”

Reacting to the move in a post on her X handle, she said, “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs for us to respect each other.”

The rapper noted that several countries around the world are suffering from religious persecution and warned against ignoring such human rights violations.

She also wrote, “Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.

“Thank you to the President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”