NIA former DG’s son dies hours after father died in Abuja

Tragedy has struck in the home of the former Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ibrahim Zakari, after medical experts pronounced his son, Mubarak, dead hours after the father passed on.

As gathered, while the youngest son of the former NIA Director passed on at 34, the father, who has been laid to rest in Katsina State, died at 81.

It was learnt that all was well with Mubarak, particularly during the journey to Katsina state where his father was laid to rest.

The deceased son of the NIA former boss was said to have had a close relationship with the late father.

A family source stated that the emotional toll of his father’s passing overwhelmed Mubarak, leading to his sudden death a few hours after the NIA former boss’s burial.

It was learnt that the funeral prayer for the son was held yesterday in his father’s hometown in Katsina state.

It would be recalled that the late Ibrahim served as Director-General of the NIA from 1995 to 1998.

He also served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the early 1990s and headed the country’s anti-terrorism efforts during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2011.