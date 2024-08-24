NIA boss resigns amid rising kidnap cases, others

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, has tendered his resignation before President Bola Tinubu, amid sudden rise in kidnapping and other crime cases across the country.

As gathered, the resignation of the NIA boss has been approved by President Tinubu and plans have been set in motion to appoint a competent successor.

Abubakar disclosed this on Saturday to State House reporters shortly after meeting with the President.

Though he did not disclosed the reason for the resignation, Abubakar said he discussed with Tinubu who understood with him.

On his visit to the Presidential Villa, Abubakar said he came to visit Tinubu to “brief Mr President on issues and today is no exception.”

“After the briefing, I tendered my resignation and Mr President graciously approved and accepted the resignation.”

He said he also used the opportunity to thank Tinubu “for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his transformational leadership for an extended period of 15 months – which is very rare – to have the opportunity to serve two presidents at a stretch.”

Despite his resignation, Abubakar promised to remain professionally dedicated to Nigeria.

When asked why he took the rare decision to resign, the former NIA boss said there was nothing serious to worry about over his resignation.

Though he blamed his decision on some personal and family issues, he however did not disclose the main reason.

“There are quite a number of reasons one would do that. Some personal, family issues. But nothing very serious actually.

“I discussed with Mr President, he understood very well and I promised to remain committed with issues under security situations in the country,” he stated