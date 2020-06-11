NGO to feed 60,000 kids, targets Lagos, Abuja, Kwara

Worried about the effect of coronavirus on households in Nigeria, a not-for-profit organisation, Feed the Kids Initiative, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to feed no fewer than 60,000 as part of measures to cushion the effect of the outbreak in country.

It explained that the project is aimed at providing healthy and nutritious meals for children in underserved communities in Lagos, Abuja and Kwara states respectively.

The President, Feed the Kids Initiative, Sanni Sheriff, said the project is scheduled to being tomorrow (Friday) will run for six months, and that 2,500 children will get lunch packs weekly in the three states.

Sheriff, through a statement personally sent to The Guild on Thursday, explained that in preventing person-to-person transmission of the deadly respiratory disease, the volunteers will discretely distribute the lunch packs to the homes of beneficiaries for maximum safety of all parties.

“Our target is children living poor communities so each child gets Food, fruit and clean water. Also considering the current pandemic Covid19 we have decided to make this a food drive which discourages large gathering also we have our safety policies for all volunteers ensuring they observe health and safety precautionary measure,” the statement read.

Giving more details about the organization, he noted that Feed the kids initiative is a registered non-governmental organization that develops and empowers children by providing nutritional meals, snacks, liquids and values towards enabling the children’s minds to dream thereby restoring their reason for life and a sustainable future.

“We see a world where children have the ability to pursue their dreams and aspirations without having to worry about basic needs like food, shelter and education.

“In the past one year we have distributed over 13,000 lunch packs to children from less privileged communities in Lagos and Abuja and also provided educational support for over 200 children in Lagos.

“We also started a relief programme during this covid 19 Pandemic which has impacted over 1,600 families by providing them with 32,000 meals including safety kits (Hand Sanitizers, nose masks , antiseptic soaps, antiseptic liquids and clean water),” the statement added.