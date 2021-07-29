NGO to boost Edo economy through funding of start-up businesses

As part of the effort to boost the economy in Edo State, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Joyce Daniels Organisation, has concluded plans to provide funding for start-up businesses and reduce the number of unemployed across the state.

To ensure more people are fully engaged in Edo, the group said that at least 10 entrepreneurs would be provided with seed funding in Ewu community, Esan Local Government, Edo State.

It explained that funding these businesses would assist the entrepreneurs to expand and further employ more youths that could have been roaming the streets in Edo particularly within the council.

The organisation, meanwhile, unveiled the organisation’s new logo that was designed to further portray its freshness, balance, making a positive impact on the lives of men and women, adding the elements represented the transformation work the organisation has done and would continue to do.

The founder of the organisation, Joyce Daniels, who disclosed this while speaking on the third session of its signature programme, ‘Courage and Confidence’, stated that the programme would kick-start the activities for the third quarter of the year.

While adding that the event hold on 30th of July, 2021, Daniels assured that the organisation would continue to expand on its core areas including training and development, advocacy and empowerment which led to the creation of the courage and confidence webinar, the Titanium club and others.

The founder hinted that participants at the courage and confidence webinar would gain the ability to thrive beyond limitations, identify opportunities and what could cause lack of courage or confidence in their lives, among others.

“This is a 3-hour webinar held on Zoom to teach participants how to thrive beyond limitations. In 3 hours, participants are taken through the Courage and Confidence pyramid to help them identify unconscious blocks that lack of courage or confidence has created in their lives.

“This sometimes leads to the inability to pursue dreams, to seek or receive love, to negotiate better terms and prices, the inability to insist on what you want, etc. Participants of previous sessions have attested to experiencing various degrees of freedom to live the lives they desire,” she added.

She stated that ideas and organisations were born daily by innovators, change-makers, everyday persons who long to see a change, stressing that when the organisation set out to leave an indelible mark in the history of Nigeria through a positive impact on the lives of men and women, it did not realise that it would be carving out more than an industry.

