NGO educates students on menstruation myths

In its bid to reform the girl-child mindset about myths on monthly discharge, a non-governmental organisation in Abuja, Young Ambassadors Against Drugs Abuse Initiative (YAADAI) in partnership with the Street Children’s Parliament has organized a campaign on proper hygiene towards a healthy lifestyle for students.

The campaign has been set to create awareness on world menstrual hygiene day celebrated May 28, sensitize female students on basic knowledge and ways to portray their body at times they have their monthly discharge.

The National Coordinator for YAADAI, Zainab Khaleel has said that menstruation is not a taboo, hence girls were advised to practice proper hygiene. She gave the advice yesterday during the awareness campaign and distribution of sanitary pads to girls in Abuja.

The program was said to focus on celebration of children’s day and also break the stigma around menstruation, provide access to menstrual health education and how it should be managed.

The coordinator noted that people see menstrual issues as taboo, “we came to the community to educate the girls on proper hygiene during menstruation”, she added.

Zainab corrected the myth on menstruation, she said: “menstrual period is a natural thing, most girls are ashamed to talk about menstrual period which mindset we are trying to change. We teach on how to properly dispose the pads”.

However, she expressed disappointment that the school did not have toilets which made the girls to go home whenever they were on their periods.

It was disclosed that the organisation would equip the school with chairs, complete the additional classrooms and ensured that the school had portable water to enable the children practice good hygiene.

Also at the awareness was Ramat Etamesor, who advised the female students on proper measure to protect their body from men and ways to dispose used sanitary pads.

She said that girls bathe twice a day during menstruation for good hygiene practice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

