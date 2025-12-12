Ngige pleads not guilty to corruption charge

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has pleaded not guilty to the corruption charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Ngige stated this after the anti-graft agency read out the 8-count charge to the former minister at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He denied the allegations on Friday when the EFCC dragged him before court over the alleged crimes committed while serving as the minister of Labour and Productivity.

Ngige was arraigned before Justice Mariam Hassan at the court sitting in Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on the charge bordering on abuse of office.

He was also accused of accepting gifts from contractors of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund while serving as its supervising minister between September 2015 and May 2023.

In the first count, the EFCC alleged that Ngige used his position to confer an unfair advantage on Cezimo Nigeria Limited, linked to an associate, by approving seven NSITF consultancy, training and supply contracts worth N366,470,920.68.

According to the EFCC, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In the second count, he was accused of awarding eight contracts worth N583,682,686 to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company also linked to an associate.

Ngige was alleged to have awarded eight contracts for supply, training, and consultancy, with NSITF, to the said company to the tune of N583,682,686.00.