Ngige bail requests suffer setbacks after court adjourn proceedings

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opposed the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige’s bid to secure bail after he was arraigned before Justice M.A. Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, urged the court to exercise caution in considering bail, citing Ngige’s failure to return his international passport after being allowed to travel abroad on a medical trip.

The court refused Ngige’s bail bid on Monday, following the prosecution’s submissions and the defendant’s failure to comply with administrative bail conditions.

“He could not obtain an affidavit of loss in the UK but returned to Nigeria to do so. What stopped him from obtaining a relevant police report from London?” Tahir said. “The defendant is in gross breach of the administrative bail granted by the EFCC and undermines the provisions of Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

“Considering the totality of this case, we submit that the court should refuse the application and order for accelerated trial,” the counsel added.

Ngige’s lawyer, Patrick Ikweato, SAN, however, asked the court to grant bail, relying on the written application and appeals already filed.

Justice Hassan adjourned the matter to Thursday, December 18, 2025, for ruling on any further applications related to the case.

Ngige faces an eight-count charge involving alleged contract fraud and acceptance of gifts totaling N2,261,722,535.84 (Two Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty-One Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Five Naira, Eighty-Four Kobo).