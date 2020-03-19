NFF shuts down football activities over coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the country’s Football Federation (NFF) has ordered cessation of all football activities in the country for the next four weeks.

According to the country’s supreme football –governing body, the shutdown affects all on-field activities the various National Teams, the Nigeria Professional Football League, the other Leagues, youth football programmes and even street football.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick said the cessation will be for four weeks after which the situation will be reviewed in line with events and trends worldwide.

He also advised all members of the football family to observe the various safety precautions and conduct as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, such as hand-washing, the use of sanitizers and social distancing.

Pinnick also stated that the only football activity that will be permitted is the work of the NFF investigation committee into the death of Chineme Martins, which was inaugurated yesterday in Benin City and will submit its report within the next 10 days.