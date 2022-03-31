NFF sacks Super Eagles’ technical crew over world cup elimination

Following the elimination of the Super Eagles of Nigeria from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has terminated the appointment of the team’s technical crew of the team with immediate effect as t means that the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches would be withdrawn.

The NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi stated that decision was necessary to enable the association make reinvigorating plans for future challenges, adding that a new crew will be announced after a proper review.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect as a result of the elimination as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

