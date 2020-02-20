NFF refutes appointing Amokachi as technical director 

By Akilani Abdullah,

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that there was no plan by the federation to appoint Super Eagles former team member and Nigerian International, Daniel Amokachi, as Technical Director of the football-governing body as been circulated in section of media.

It confirmed that the team’s Technical Director, Bitrus Bewarang, still remain as the Super Eagle head couch and that the federation had,at no time advertise for applications from candidates for the position, nor appointed anyone to the post.

The football federation called on Nigerians to disregard any news report claiming that Amokachi, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, had been appointed as head of its technical department, stating that all such reports were fake.

Through a statement issued through body’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, The Technical and Development Committee Chairman, Yusuf Fresh, said that clarification had become necessary against the background of widely circulated and that the reports claiming Amokachi’s as new the appointed technical director was misleading.

Fresh indicated that NFF was not pleased by the unfounded story and damage it would have cost Amokachi , who was named Nigerian Football Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari, in recognition of the Super Eagles former player’s meritorious service and displayed patriotism, as a player and coach.

The director explained that while NFF had not ruled out possibility of Amokachi holding a major role in the federation, such an appointment however, had not been made and still lay in the future.

“Ambassador Amokachi no doubt deserves all the regard and respect befitting his new role as an ambassador. He should not be dragged into needless controversies such as this. The NFF, once more, enjoins the generality of the media to retain the important work ethic of fact-checking and verification, and beware of empty wildfires lit by obscure online cells that lack any iota of credibility.”