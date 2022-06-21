NFF former secretary, two others regain freedom from abductors den

The Bauchi Police Command has confirmed the release of the former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Garba Yila and Isa Jah from their abductors.

It stated that the victims, who were arrested while returning from a social function in the state have been reunited with their families.

Confirming the release to newsmen on Tuesday, in Bauchi, the Spokesman of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, said that there are no details yet on how they were released.

He further disclosed that the force would ensure that the circumstances revolving how they were released would be unraveled.

On his part, a close associate of Toro, Aliyu Gumau, said that all of them were released on Tuesday morning around 5 am.

“They were returned to Abuja to rest and have some medical examination but they are in good health, we appreciate Allah for that.

“They have since been reunited with their families in Bauchi,” he said

As gathered, NAN reports that the trio were abducted on Saturday while coming back from a wedding in Abuja around Akwanga in Nasarawa State.

