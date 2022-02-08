NFF fixes March 27 for Super Eagles world cup qualifiers against Ghana

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the reverse fixture of the 2022 Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup play-off fixture between Nigeria and Ghana would hold 27th of March.

NFF added that the encounter expected to determine one of Africa’s slots at the tournament would be played at the newly refurbished MKO Abiola National Stadium in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, who confirmed the date, described the final leg between both countries as a clash that would be “potentially–explosive”.

Through a statement released on Tuesday, Olajire said that they expected their opponent, Ghana, football body to confirm that the encounter would be played either on 23rd March or Thursday, 24th March, and the venue, the Cape Coast Stadium.

“Ghana Football Association now has to confirm whether the first leg inside the Cape Coast Stadium will be on Wednesday, 23rd March or Thursday, 24th March,” the statement said.

The final leg encounter will be the 59th clash at senior level between both West African giants in a chequered 71 –year rivalry, and will also be the first game involving the Super Eagles at the country’s premium sporting arena since the Eagles defeated Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane 3-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on 15th October 2014.

Nigeria reached the play-off round after topping a qualifying pool that included Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic while Ghana emerged from the section that had South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.

