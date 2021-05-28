NFF commends Osun Govt. on sports development

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has applauded administration of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for providing an enabling environment for sports and sporting activities to thrive in the state.

He said that the state was suitable for sports development in view of the peaceful atmosphere reigning in the state as well as the government’s youth-friendly and sports development policies.

The NFF president who attributed the prompt involvement and intervention of the Administration in youth engagement as remarkable and worthwhile said it is worthy of note that Osun is endowed with relevant potential to advance sporting activities.

Pinnick, who was accompanied by Football Legend, Mutiu Adepoju, stated these during his courtesy visit to the Governor, Thursday night. “I have come, I have seen and I believe I have conquered. I have come to the grassroots base of football development. I have seen the prompt intervention of your Administration in youth engagement and sports development.

“No doubt, Osun is the home of security and as a matter of fact, my visit has further validated that, in view of the peaceful atmosphere here and there, Osun is good to advance sporting activities. My trip from Ile-Ife to Osogbo was like one traveling from London to Manchester. It was so peaceful and adventurous.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen, particularly your commitment to sports development. We are ready to support you in actualising your dreams in this regard. I congratulate you for starting the Principal’s Cup. I am humbled by the reception given since I arrived at the state. One thing I observed is the quality of your cabinet members. They are very intelligent. I am proud of you and members of your Administration,” he added.

In his remarks, Oyetola said his administration is resolute to advance the course of the youths and by implication, promote youth engagement.

The governor who described sports as a veritable tool to promote ‘unity in diversity, said his dministration has put in place workable modalities capable of making the sector more attractive, inspiring, and lucrative for the young ones.

The governor said that the state was set to commence Principal’s and Governor’s Cup as part of efforts to scout for young talents and properly engage the youths productively. According to him, football and other sporting activities are strong factors that foster bond of unity among the nations and nationalities in the world.

He said that no effort would be spared by the administration to judiciously harness the potential embedded in the sector for the progress and success of the State.

“In Osun, we are making conscious and deliberate efforts to develop sports as our own way of engaging our youths in productive activities. We want to cultivate our youths, positively engage them and channel their energies for positive development.

“Already, our government in partnership with Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited is building three mini world-class stadia. I am happy to report that the same private investor is building a Sports Academy in our State, just as we are providing the enabling environment. The Academy will have 5, 000 to 6, 000 capacity stadium, four training pitches for track and field events with 1, 200 seaters, students classrooms and staff quarters, 18 holes Golf Course and multi-purpose sporting arena, among other world-class features.

“As part of our efforts to improve football in Osun, we shall be commencing our State League soon, just as we are about to commence Governor’s and Principal’s Cup competitions. The idea is to harvest raw talents with a view to making them world-class stars and consequently improve our IGR.

“Additionally, the State is set to kick-start its Sports Festival. In all of these, we will need your support to help realise our vision, especially in making our stadium one of the FIFA accredited centers in scouting for young talents,” he added.

While commending the NFF president on his commitment to transforming the sector, Oyetola said, “We are indeed proud of your feat. I have no doubt you will do Nigeria proud.”

The courtesy visit had in attendance Osun High Court Judge, Justice Sakariyah Falola; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji; Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus; Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye; Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental Relations, Comrade Taiwo Akeju; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan; Special Adviser to the Governor on General Administration, Niyi Idowu, among others.

