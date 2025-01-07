NFF appoints Éric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach

Determined to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the next World Cup, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Éric Chelle as Head Coach of the country’s male senior national football team, Super Eagles.

Chelle, who guided the Malian national team to the quarter-final of the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, has the mandate to guide the Super Eagles to earn a ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches (Matchdays 5 & 6) taking place in March.

The Malian former manager’s appointment was announced on Tuesday by the NFF after its Executive Committee endorsed the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee.

In a statement released by the football body, the 47-year-old football tactician would be resuming immediately to ensure to prepare the team early for the qualification matches.

“At its meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, 2nd January 2025, the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee recommended the appointment of the former Coach of the men’s senior national team of Mali as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

“Chelle, who won five caps for the Aiglons of Mali and coached clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne and MC Oran, has been Head Coach of the Aiglons since 2022.

“At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire, Chelle’s Mali came very close to a place in the semi-finals, losing to hosts and eventual winners Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 after extra time, after leading by a lone goal until the final minute of regulation time.

“The 47-year-old featured for Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres, and Chamois Niortais in France during his playing career”, the statement added.