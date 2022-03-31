NFF apologizes over Super Eagles’ World Cup Knockout

The Nigeria Football Federation has tendered an unreserved apology to the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria over the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup finals holding in Qatar.

The National Football association stated that football was about winning and losing but regrets that despite the efforts of the government efforts to provide the team with all they needed and the support of Nigerians, The Super Eagles lost to Ghana.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi regretted that the team failed to qualify despite the enormous support of Government and the good people of Nigeria who turned out in throngs to fill up the 60,491 –capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja for the clash with Ghana’s Black Stars on Tuesday.

Sanusi said that there was nothing the team needed that was lacking as the Government provided necessary support, adding that the NFF put all logistics in place with the active support of the Sports Ministry to ensure that they were taken care of.

he further noted that Nigerians turned out en masse to support the team, noting that they were left to nothing but chance as it is sad that things turned out the way they did.

“Sport is about winning and losing. Nobody wants to lose but sometimes it happens that way. We are quite sad that despite playing a draw in Kumasi, the Super Eagles could not win here in Abuja. We apologize unreservedly to the Government and people of Nigeria for this non-qualification.” he said.

As gathered, the Super Eagles could only achieve a score draw (1-1) against the Black Stars, which ended their hopes of playing at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar as Ghana sneaked through on the away-goal rule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

