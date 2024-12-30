Newcastle former defender dies during 27th birthday celebration

English Premier League club, Newcastle’s former player and Cliftonville of Northern Ireland defender, Michael Newberry, has been pronounced dead amid celebration of his 27 birthday.

The English defender, who joined Cliftonville in the summer and made 24 appearances for the Reds, had plans for the birthday but suddenly became unconscious and was pronounced dead by medical experts in Northern Ireland.

Newberry, who started his career with hometown club Newcastle United, also had a spell in Iceland with Vikingur before he joined Linfield in 2021.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international spent three years with the Blues, winning two Irish Premiership titles and the Irish Cup.

Following the player’s demise, Cliftonville’s game against Dungannon Swifts and Linfield’s match with Larne on Monday night have both been postponed.

The father of deceased player, Michael, has expressed his devastation at the sudden death of his son, describing him as his pride as well as joy.

In a statement released on his official social media handle, Newberry’s father, said: “Devastated to learn that my beautiful son Michael Newberry has tragically passed away today on his 27th birthday. RIP, son, you were my pride and joy and we will miss you dearly.”

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton said Newberry will be missed by everyone who had the “privilege” of knowing him.

“Today, on what would have been his 27th birthday, we remember Michael Newberry with heavy hearts,” he wrote on social media.

“I first came to know Michael when he burst onto the scene as a talented young player at Newcastle United, his boyhood club and greatest love.

“With his unmistakable red hair and boundless passion for the game, he quickly stood out not just for his skill, but also for his enthusiasm, determination and unwavering dedication.

“Although his dream of playing for Newcastle didn’t materialise, it never deterred him from forging his own path in football.

“I’ve followed Michael’s journey throughout his career, and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Cliftonville, I didn’t hesitate.

“He brought the same passion and determination to every training session and match. Winning mattered deeply to him, but so did the love for the game and the bonds he formed with teammates.

“Michael was a remarkable young man, a credit to his family, his teammates, and the entire football community.

“His loss is felt not only in Northern Ireland but across every club he represented. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Michael. You’ll always be remembered.”

Also, Newcastle United said the club was saddened to learn of Newberry’s death, saying “The thoughts of everybody at Newcastle United are with Michael’s friends and family at this difficult time,” said the Premier League side.

In a statement posted on his parent club’s website, Cliftonville said they were “devastated”.

“Our condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news,” their statement added.

“Rest in peace, Newbs.”