Man City draw Newscastle, Arsenal to face Mansfield in FA Cup

Manchester City have been handed a tricky draw against Newcastle following a held draw for the 5th-round of the FA Cup.

City were drawn away to Newcastle in one of the all Premier League fixtures, while Chelsea will clash with inform Championship side, Wrexham, Liverpool to face Wolves at the Molineux.

At the pairings on Monday, Arsenal were given an way tie against Mansfield, Fulham are to face Southampton, while winners of Port Vale and Bristol City match are to challenge Sunderland.

The draw in full

Fulham vs SouthamptonPort Vale or Bristol vs SunderlandNewcastle vs Man CityLeeds vs NorwichMansfield vs ArsenalWolves vs LiverpoolWrexham vs ChelseaWest Ham vs Macclesfield or Brentford

More details soon……