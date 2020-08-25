New Zealand ex-prime minister endorses Okonjo-Iweala ahead WTO poll

Chances of former Nigeria Minister of Finance, Nzogi Okonjo-Iweala have been bolstered ahead of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General election, with the endorsement of former New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Helen Clark, for the WTO top job.

The endorsement followed Okonjo-Iweala’s submission of interest form for the director-general position of the intergovernmental organization that is saddled with regulation of international trade between nations.

Okonjo-Iweala would be contesting against other candidates including Dr. Jesús Seade Kuri (Mexico), Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt), Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), Amina C. Mohamed (Kenya), Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Dr. Liam Fox (United Kingdom).

However, while endorsing the Nigerian candidate, Clark explained that the former minister’s wealth of experience singled her out as the best fit for the job, particularly for the organization in its current state.

Through a post on her social media page, Clark noted that with Okonjo-Iweala leadership skills, the organization would be better placed for need reforms and resolve ongoing trade wars between superpower nations.

“World needs a functioning multilateral trade organisation. WTO needs new DG with leadership skills to bring diverse nations together to resolve obstacles to completing a trade round and reform the organisation. @NOIweala leadership skills are badly needed there,” she wrote.

World needs a functioning multilateral trade organisation. @WTO needs new DG w/ leadership skills to bring diverse nations together 2 resolve obstacles 2 completing a trade round & reform the organisation. @NOIweala leadership skills are badly needed there https://t.co/7zkP8oXfJC — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) August 25, 2020

Reacting to Clark’s endorsement, Okonjo-Iweala assured that she would deploy her leadership skills to reform the organization and ensure the multilateral trading system works for all nations across the globe.