New terrorist group will be flushed out soon – Ribadu

Following the recent emergence of a new terror group in Nigeria, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has assured Nigerians that the President Bola Tinubu-led government will soon take decisive action to eliminate the emerging “Lakurawa” terror group.



While emphasizing the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation, he noted that the new group had emerged at the wrong time, stating, ‘We will kick you out of Nigeria.'”

The National Security Adviser, disclosed this on Wednesday during the Comptroller General Customs Conference themed “engaging traditional stakeholders and new associates” which took place in Abuja.



Ribadu who reaffirmed the Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, stated that the president is fulfilling his promises of providing security and stability across the country.



“This is a Nigeria of 2024, many parts of the country are living in peace, and the southeast is getting to be at peace with itself and the rest of our country,” he said.



Addressing insecurity in the northern part of the country, the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman revealed that bandits are increasingly coming under pressure from the armed forces, with many surrendering every day.



Additionally, he noted that a facility had been prepared to receive surrendered bandits, shunning critics to remain silent and allow the government to address the insurgency.



Meanwhile, Ribadu urged Nigerians to continue placing their trust in President Tinubu’s leadership, stressing that the administration is committed to addressing security challenges and advancing the nation’s progress.



“we will secure this country, we will fix it. Tinubu is a success it has never been a failure with him” he assured.