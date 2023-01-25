New Naira note policy, fuel scacity can’t affect my victory-Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has described decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the deadline date set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to phase out old 200, 500 and 1,000 notes to remain inspite of complaint from Nigerians and continue increase in fuel queues across the nation as efforts to sabotage his chances from becoming next president during February 25, 2023 poll, saying plans will not work.

Tinubu also alleged that there were plots by some individuals to ensure that the 2023 general elections do not hold, assuring Nigerians’ that the poll would be held across the country.

He made the allegations on Wednesday during a rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, which was attended by the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and others.

He said fuel scarcity and the redesign of three naira notes won’t dissuade his supporters from voting for him during next month’s general election in the country.

“Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win,” the former Lagos State governor said in Yoruba language.

The Lagos State former governor assured Nigerians that if elected as Buhari’s successor, he would end fuel scarcity in the country.

While describing next month’s presidential poll as a revolution, he said: “They claimed that petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want these forthcoming elections to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.

“They thought they could cause trouble; they sabotaged fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and win. This is a superior revolution,” Tinubu added.

He urged the people of the state to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), saying he will take over government through PVCs.

“We will take over government through our PVCs. Even if they say there is no fuel, we will trek to the polling units.”

The APC presidential candidate also promised to make student loans available if elected, adding that “nobody will drop from university because of school fees”. Tinubu took time to thank the people of the state for their support. He also recalled how he confessed during the build up to the APC presidential convention in June last year in Abeokuta that it is his turn to be Nigeria’s president and how he eventually won the ruling party’s ticket despite stiff opposition.

