New Isolo monarch selections process still ongoing- Kingmakers

The Isolo kingmakers has debunked reports that a son of a former monarch, Adetokunbo Goloba, has been picked as the new traditional ruler for the Kingdom.

They stressed that name of suitable candidate for the vacant throne has not been presented to the Lagos State Government for installation as the new Osolo of Isolo, contrary to the publication circulating around.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Kingmakers and made available to the Guild, they urged residents to disregard reports on Goloba, saying it is untrue.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to the news in circulation regarding the purported emergence of one Prince Jimmy Adetokunbo Goloba, as the new osolo of Isolo.

“We will like to inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the said publication and that same should be taken with a grain/pinch of salt in its entirety.

“To set the record straight, the kingmakers have not proposed any candidate to the Lagos State Government to be installed as the new Osolo of Isolo, contrary to the publication circulating around.

“As at today, based on the custom and traditional procedures to be followed in the appointment of the new Osolo of Isolo, Prince Abiodun Shekoni emerged as the most suitable candidate after due consultation and traditional practices.

“While we understand the rationale behind the false publication at the instance of one of the candidates who has foreseen defeat and so as to attract public sympathy which will not revive his defeat, we urge the general public to be at peace and allow the kingmakers to conclude their task in a lawful manner, and for the best interest of the entire isolo kingdom”.