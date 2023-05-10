New Era Girls alumni to equip students during 40th anniversary

Arrangements have been concluded by the Harmony Green Girls, Class of 83 of New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos, to equip students during its 40th graduation anniversary from the school.

The alumni would be mentoring the students to understand how they could make better career choices for themselves and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In a statement signed by a member of the alumni, Modupe Omogiafo -Okunnu, and made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos, the former students maintained that they would be using three days celebration and appreciate the staff of the school.

According to them, this is an opportunity to celebrate the institution where we were groomed as girls to develop our innate talents and potential to the fullest, which accordingly acts as the foundation for their various illustrious careers and achievements in life.

They disclosed that the event scheduled to hold on from May 12 -14, 2023, will be celebrated by all students who attended the school from 1978 -1983 and other well-wishers.

“Activities lined up for the event would include a career session aimed at helping students identify their strengths, as well as, weaknesses and matching them with their skills and interests in order to find the ideal career fit for them and a health seminar where professionals will educate on having a healthier life”, they stated.

The statement further intimated that other programmes include visits to the Pacelli School, a Jumat and interdenominational service, and fundraising for school projects.

She also recalled that the school is named after a Club in Breadfruit Church which the founders thought fit to found a secondary school for girls only.

