New Era Girls’ alumni commission school hall during 75th anniversary

The alumni of the New Era Girls’ Secondary School in Lagos has renovated the school hall, Lady Kofoworola Aina Ademola Hall, as a measure to aid co-curricular activities within the learning premises.

The former students stated that decision to embarked on renovation of the hall was to give back to the school where morals were inculcated in them.

They disclosed this through a statement released yesterday and jointly signed by the President, New Era Girls’ Secondary School, Lagos, Adenike Bankole alongside the association’s General Secretary, Folashade Ladiju ; its Public Relations Officer, Rainat Ajibike Onigbanjo and the entire anniversary committee.

Aside from the hall, the alumni association revealed that other activities were scheduled to celebrate the school’s 75th anniversary in style.

According to the statement, the 75th anniversary celebration of their alma mater will take off on Friday, 17th November, 2023 with the commissioning of the newly renovated Hall, Lady Kofoworola Aina Ademola Hall, while a work out with a dance instructor will come up on Saturday between 7.30am and 10am. and also the same Saturday afternoon, a Basketball novelty match would be played by the Junior and Secondary School between 10am and 12noon.

They added that the climax of the event would be on Sunday Nov 19, with a thanksgiving session and love feast reception.

“Muslim prayer session will come up between 12 and 12.10pm, while Christian Prayer session is fixed for 12.10 and 12.20pm.

“The reception to wrap up the celebrations would come up between 1 and 6pm”.

