Neto gets £70,000 fine, match ban for misconduct

The English FA has issued a £70,000 fine alongside match ban on Chelsea winger, Pedro Neto, following his red card in the club’s defeat to rivals, Arsenal, in the Premier League.

The FA, while also slamming a one-match suspension on Neto, cited a case of misconduct by the Portuguese winger in the second half of the tie stating that he abusive words on match referee, Darren England, after being sent off as well as delaying the game through minutes of complaining instead of leaving the pitch after the marching order.

The football governing, on Friday issued a statement on its verdict which reads, “Pedro Neto has been given a one-match suspension and a £70,000 fine for misconduct that occurred after he was sent off in Chelsea’s Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, 1 March.

“It was alleged that the player acted in an improper manner by failing to leave the pitch promptly and/or using abusive words towards the match official/s following his dismissal in the 70th minute.

“Pedro Neto subsequently admitted the charge against him.”

This FA stated that the enforcement against the 26-year-old will will be served in Chelsea’s Premier League home fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Additionally, Neto could miss the upcoming Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Paris Saint-Germain as UEFA have launched a disciplinary proceeding against the winger for pushing a ball boy towards the end of the first leg encounter.

Neto already apologised for his action, but as per UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, he remains at risk of a one-match suspension in the competition.