Netherlands fines Uber $324M for releasing customers’ identities 

Global ride-hailing platform, Uber, has been fined $324 million in the Netherlands for sending the personal data of European taxi drivers to the United States, a violation of EU rules.

Meanwhile, the management of the firm has faulted the fine imposed by the Netherlands government, indicating plans to appeal the decision before court.

The fresh sanctions slammed on the transportation firm on Monday by the Dutch Data Protection Watchdog (DPA), came barely seven months after the agency fined Uber $11 million for infringement of privacy regulations regarding its drivers’ personal data.

The sanctions was imposed after an investigation triggered by a French human rights organisation, alleging that identities of more than 170 taxi drivers in France with the country’s data protection authority have been bridged.

The DPA mentioned that Uber transferred personal data to the United States and failed to appropriately safeguard the data.

“This constitutes a serious violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” it said.

But Uber has stopped the practice that led to the fine, DPA added.

“This flawed decision and extraordinary fine are completely unjustified,” Uber spokesperson Caspar Nixon told newsmen.

“Uber’s cross-border data transfer process was compliant with GDPR during a 3-year period of immense uncertainty between the EU and U.S.,” he added,

Additionally, Nixon stated on Monday that “Uber would appeal and he was confident that “common sense will prevail”.

However, Uber can appeal the decision with the DPA and if unsuccessful can then file a case with the Dutch courts.

According to the DPA, the appeals process is expected to take some four years and any fines are suspended until all legal recourses have been exhausted.

As Uber has its European headquarters in the Netherlands, the case was forwarded to the DPA.

The French national data protection regulator CNIL said in a separate statement that it had cooperated with the DPA.