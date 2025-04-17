Netherland defender extends contract with Liverpool

Netherland defender, Virgil van Dijk, has extended his contract with English football giant, Liverpool, signing a new two-year contract with the club as the management aimed to win the 2024-2025 premier league trophy.

Van Dijk’s decision to extend his contract has pitched him with Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah, who signed a two-year extension last week, in committing his future to the club.

The 33-year-old centre-back, whose previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the season, signed the contract on Thursday to end speculations over his future with the English club.

The Dutchman, who had been linked with a move to French football giant, Paris St-Germain (PSG), disclosed that he would often pick Liverpool ahead of other clubs.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool@, the club captain added.

The Dutchman, who has made 314 appearances for the Reds, was named Liverpool captain in 2023 following Jordan Henderson’s departure.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

Van Dijk, who has been with the club since joining for £75m from Southampton in January 2018, will be increasing the time with the Merseyside club to nine years.

Since then, he has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and EFL Cup twice.

Under Liverpool manager and fellow Dutchman, Arne Slot, who is in his first season in the role, Van Dijk has been key in helping the Reds close in on a record-equalling 20th English league title.

Van Dijk said in March that he had “no idea” if he would remain at Anfield. But earlier this month, he said that there had been “progress” in negotiations with the club over a new contract.

With new deals confirmed for Salah and Van Dijk, the future of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remains unresolved.

The England defender, who returned to Liverpool training on Wednesday after a month out because of injury, is out of contract in July and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.