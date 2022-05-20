Netflix to pay Italy $59mln for tax

The American subscription streaming service and production company, Netflix, has agreed to pay Italy $59 million over tax dispute, for streaming its company’s videos in Italy.

Netflix, the multinational video streaming company was said to have asked to pay tax for a period covering from October 2015 to October 2019, as well as pay a sum of 55.8 million euros ($59.1 million), for streaming in Italy.

Reacting to the tax payment, a spokesperson from Netflix said that after dialogue with the Italian authority, the company was pleased to have the matter finalized.

The spokesman added that Netflix have acted in full compliance with the Italian authority as well as its international rules by paying the tax required.

“We have maintained constant dialogue and cooperation with the Italian authorities and continue to believe that we have acted in full compliance with Italian and international rules.”

Earlier, the Milan prosecutors had opened an investigation into potential tax evasion by Netflix three years ago, which claimed that Netflix should have paid taxes in Italy because it relied on digital infrastructure to stream content to 2 million users in the country.

The Milan prosecutors also argued that cables and computer servers used by Netflix amounted to a physical presence in Italy, and had been triggered by checks conducted by Italy’s tax police.

Meanwhile, the Milan prosecutors in the past have probed other U.S. technology giants, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook, for dodging taxes, allowing Italy to net several billion euros in fines and tax payments.

As a backdrop to the tax payment agreement, Netflix has now opened an office in Italy, setting up a base in Rome and hiring more than 40 employees.

