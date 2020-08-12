Netflix donates TV production equipment to Ikorodu bois

An online comedy group in Lagos, Ikorodu Bois has confirmed receipt of television production equipment from an online movie platform, Netflix.

The television equipment was donated to the entertainment group in order to ease production of recreating and mimics multi-million dollar music videos and movie trailers which brought them to limelight.

The group which comprises of 3 brothers and their cousin made the gifts known to their fan via their twitter handle, while showing their appreciation to Neflix.

Ikorodu Bois fan base grew with international artistes like US actor and rapper, Will Smith, commending their efforts in recreating works of entertainment worth millions of dollar with household items.

The group make use of household items to depict top gears used in movies. They also use the local wheel barrow to replicate luxury cars.

Hollywood producers, Russo brothers, invited the popular Nigerian online comedy group, to attend the premiere of the movie ‘Extraction 2’. This was after the group re-enacted the trailer of the movie and posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Ikorodu Bois have also done replica videos of DJ Cuppy, Davido, American Actor, WWE star Dwayne Johnson, to mention a few.