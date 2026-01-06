Nestle recalls over 10,000 contaminated baby formular

Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, has recalled more than 10,000 units of baby formula worldwide after tests detected contamination, raising safety concerns and prompting warnings to parents.

The company said certain batches of its SMA infant and follow-on formula are affected and unsafe for babies after the presence of cereulide, a toxin known to cause nausea and vomiting when ingested, was discovered.

“The safety and well-being of babies is our absolute priority,” Nestlé said in a statement. “We sincerely apologise for any concern or inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers, and customers.”

Nestlé stressed that there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the products, adding that the recall is being carried out “out of an abundance of caution.”

The food company further clarified that all other products and batches not included in the recall remain safe for consumption.

The affected batches were distributed across several countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy, and Sweden.

In France, the recall involves Guigoz and Nidal infant formulas, while in Germany the products are marketed under the Beba and Alfamino brands.

In the UK, customers have been advised to check affected batch numbers on Nestlé’s website or via food.gov.uk.

Nestlé said it will offer refunds to affected customers and disclosed that the issue originated from an ingredient supplied by one of its partners.

Reacting to the recall, the Food Standards Agency’s head of incidents, Jane Rawling, warned that cereulide is unlikely to be destroyed by cooking or boiling water and advised parents and caregivers not to feed infants with any of the affected formulas.

“I want to reassure parents, guardians, and caregivers that we are taking urgent action to ensure all of the affected product is removed from sale as a precaution. If you have fed this product to a baby and have any concerns about potential health impacts, you should seek advice from healthcare professionals by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111,” she said.