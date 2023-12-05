NEMA records 85 deaths in Kaduna village bomb attack

As a measure to correct reports on the Kaduna village airstrike, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that no fewer than 85 persons died while 66 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack on Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

NEMA said that the figure represented the number of bodies recovered from the scene and laid to rest by the villagers after the attacks on the community during celebration of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) birthday celebration.

The spokesman, NEMA North-West zone, Halima Suleiman, disclosed the statistics on Tuesday during an interview with newsmen on humanitarian efforts by the Federal Government to the residents.

According to her, the fatality figure was gotten from the local authorities after the burial of the victims on Monday.

“The Northwest Zonal Office has received details from the local authorities that 85 dead bodies have so far been buried while a search is still ongoing,” NEMA added.

However, emergency officials were still negotiating with community leaders to calm tensions to be able to reach the village.

This came hours after the Nigerian Army admitted that the attack was carried out in an error on Sunday, arguing that they were perceived as terrorists before the attack.

