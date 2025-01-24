NEMA records 563 affected shops during Sokoto market inferno

A devastating fire that swept through the Karar Yan Katako Market in Sokoto State has left a trail of destruction, with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirming that at least 563 shops were affected in the blaze.

Following a thorough assessment by the agency, it has been confirmed that the inferno destroyed goods and properties worth millions of Naira, leaving hundreds of traders and shop owners to count their losses days after the devastating incident.

As learnt, the blaze which razed several establishment in the thriving commercial hub, lasted for two days before being extinguished by the state’s fire services.

NEMA disclosed this statistics through a statement made available to the newsmen on its social media handle on Friday.

The agency also revealed that fire primarily affected the building materials section of the market, which housed traders dealing in wood, roofing sheets, pipes, and fittings.

It said, “The fire began at 3:15 am on Tuesday and continued for two days. “The fire destroyed 563 shops before being extinguished by the Sokoto State Fire Service.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Aliyu Ahmed has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the affected by the disaster.

This incident, marks the second fire incident at the market in January. The first fire, which occurred in the first week of the month, affected the grinding machines section, while this recent one ravaged the wood and building materials area.