NEMA records 14 deaths, 42 missing in Kogi boat mishap

Fourteen passengers have been confirmed dead, and 42 others remain unaccounted for after a boat carrying them capsized in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

As gathered, 80 passengers were on board the ill-fated boat when it sank while traveling from Onugwa community to Olushi village.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which confirmed the incident on Thursday, disclosed that 24 passengers were rescued alive by local responders, while search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the missing victims.

The rescue efforts are being conducted jointly by NEMA, the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (KOSEMA), the Local Emergency Management Committee (Ibaji), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Fire Service, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and community divers.

Meanwhile, NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, has directed the agency’s Abuja Operations Office to deploy additional personnel to support local responders in locating those still missing.

The Head of NEMA’s Abuja Operations Office, Zakari Abubakar, also visited the traditional ruler of Onugwa community, Chief Patrick Arome, to condole with him and the people over the tragedy.

Authorities stressed that the accident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of water transport safety regulations, including the mandatory use of life jackets and adherence to passenger limits.