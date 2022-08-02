NEMA raise flood alarm in Lagos, 31 other states

The Director-General, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed has raised flood alarm in Lagos, Abuja and 30 other states over the predicted persistent rainfall and flooding in 2022.

He said that other affected states were Kano, Benue, Adamawa, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Kogi, Edo, Delta amongst others.

Ahmed, who identified 233 local government areas across the 32 states said that they have been predicted to experience flooding and should take preventive measures.

Speaking during the National Consultative Workshop on 2022 Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response, organised by the agency, on Tuesday in Abuja, he said that efforts must be made to mitigate and respond effectively to flooding.

He said that a workshop was one of the steps outlined by the agency to bring stakeholders together to collectively prepare and provide strategies to strengthen flood risk mitigation and effective response.

According to him, this followed the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Annual Flood Outlook released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

“We have sent advisory letters and maps showing predicted flood risk areas in various states to the respective state governments.

“We have also produced risk maps for vulnerable local government areas as forecasted by NIHSA’s Annual Flood Outlook,” he said.

He added that state emergency management agencies as well as local emergency management committees must be proactive and that this would ensure effective and efficient flood preparedness, mitigation and response.

On her part, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, called on relevant stakeholders to take proactive measures in addressing flood and its associated impacts.

Farouq, who was represented by Deputy Director, Disaster Management, at the ministry, Abubakar Suleiman, said that adequate information must be sent out to the public for effective preparation.

“Intensification of public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigation actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.” She said.

