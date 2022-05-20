NEMA, Nasarawa varsity partner on disaster management

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has concluded plans to partner on disaster management across the country.

The agency said that it had recognized the need to partner with the academia to take disaster risk management to the public, as such, it had an existing collaboration with various academic institutions.

According to the disaster management agency, the job of ensuring that environmental challenges are curbed depends solely on collaborations.

The Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, during a visit to the Vice-chancellor of the institution, Suleiman Mohammed, in Abuja, yesterday, said that the use of the ‘ivory towers’ to build well informed and better resilient Nigerian citizens could not be over-emphasized.

“I want to assure you that as disaster managers and humanitarian actors, we are not going to relent in our efforts to build that critical mass of Nigerians that are well informed. And better prepared to face up the ever growing disaster challenges not only here in Nigeria but across the world,” he said.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic had taught them the hard and bitter lesson that every nation is vulnerable, no one is safe until everyone is safe, and that the visit would herald the beginning of a sustainable partnership between NEMA and Nasarawa State University.

On his part, the vice-chancellor, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Haruna Ayuba, said the aim of the visit was to commend the director-general for his commitment to further strengthen their existing partnership.

Mohammed appreciated the agency and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency for donating an Automatic Weather Observation Station to the institution earlier in the year.

He, however, further requested assistance in the establishment of a Centre for Disaster Risk Management Studies and an ambulance vehicle in the institution as it would further build the capacities of stakeholders in disaster management sector of the institution.

