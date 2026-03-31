NEMA distributes food items to Cross River fire victims

The National Emergency Management Agency has commenced the distribution of relief materials, including bags of rice, to victims of recent fire outbreaks in parts of Cross River State.

The agency, through its Uyo Operations Office, flagged off the exercise for affected residents in Goldie Market, Calabar South; Abama in Bakassi Local Government Area; and Nyaghasang in Calabar Municipality.

The distribution, which took place at the State Emergency Management Agency warehouse in Calabar on Tuesday was carried out in collaboration with the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, local government officials, security agencies, and community leaders.

Relief items distributed to the victims included rice, garri, beans, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, iodised salt, as well as non-food items such as zinc nails, dignity packs, and bags of cement to support rebuilding efforts.

Speaking during the exercise, the Head of Operations, Uyo Office, Mmandu Aisueni, who represented the Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, sympathised with the affected residents and urged them to make proper use of the materials provided.

She also called on the beneficiaries to adopt preventive measures to mitigate future disasters, stressing the importance of disaster risk reduction strategies in building community resilience.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Ita Nyong and Happiness James, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and NEMA for the timely intervention, noting that the support would help cushion the hardship caused by the incidents.

The recent fire disasters, which affected several communities across the state, destroyed properties and disrupted livelihoods, leaving many residents in urgent need of assistance.