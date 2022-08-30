NEMA, Air Force partner on emergency, disaster management across Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has partnered with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on emergency and diaster management across Lagos State.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), NAF Logistic Command, Lagos, Emmanuel Shobande said that there was need for NEMA to foster a partnership with people of similar work interests.

According to Shobande, NAF and NEMA have a tradition of collaborating and working together for same goal as far as emergency and disaster management is concerned.

“If you really want to work, report, you look around; there’s no way you can work alone. Apart from working internally within the Air Force and our unit, we need to look outwards to the ones that we can work together with, that we know that can work effectively.

“We look around and identify such units or such departments and reach out. We are here, we are to work,” he said.

During a courtesy visit yesterday, in Lagos, he said that the force have been working together for a while now and that it has officers in NEMA too.

“It’s just important that we come, identify with you, know your staff and see how we can work together. That’s what has brought us here.”

On his part, the Zonal Coordinator, South West, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said that NAF and the agency were partners in progress.

He said that before the birth of NEMA, the National Emergency Relief Agency (NERA) was charged with disaster and emergency management.

Farinloye further said that the survival of NERA was basically fostered by the activities and the active involvement of NAF.

