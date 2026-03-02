NELFUND extends student loan application deadline amid high demand

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has approved an extension of its Student Loan Application Portal, giving prospective applicants additional time to submit their requests pending further management decisions and communications from the agency.

The development comes as relief to thousands of Nigerian students who were racing against the original closing date, ensuring broader access to the federal government’s student loan initiative designed to support tertiary education.

NELFUND made the announcement in a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, on Monday in Abuja.

The decision to extend the application process, which was initially scheduled to close on February 27, followed a significant surge in awareness and nationwide demand generated by the agency’s ongoing sensitization campaign, the statement explained.

According to NELFUND, the extension demonstrates the agency’s responsiveness to growing public interest and its commitment to inclusive educational financing across the country.