NECO realeses 2020 SSCE results, six months after examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results for External Candidates, six months after conclusion of the exercise.

The examination body explained that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 actually sat for the examination.

Also, the examination body disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019.

It explained that the reduction in the level of malpractice was as a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the governing board, management, and senior staff of the council.

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Godswill Obioma who reiterated the council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, said appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

Giving a breakdown of the results on Thursday, through a statement disclosed by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the registrar said that statistics of candidates’ performance showed that out of 39,503 candidates that sat the examination:

“A total of Twenty Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Seven (26,277) candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while Thirty Four Thousand and Fourteen (34,014) candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.”

