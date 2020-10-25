NECO postpones 2020 SSCE indefinitely over EndSARS protests

As part of the effort to protect students and teachers across the country, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely over ongoing protests against brutality and extra-judicial killings by dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of the Nigerian Police.

NECO said that decision to postpone the examination indefinitely was taken after examining the level of violence currently witnessed across the country occasioned by the protest under the codenamed EndSARS which had resulted in the destruction of public facilities.

Through a statement signed by Head, Information and Public Relations Division for NECO, Azeez Sani, the examination body stated that the present tension in Nigeria had made it difficult to move examination materials without possible attack.

While regretting any inconveniences the new development may have cause stakeholders, the Council, however, stated that the decision was taken in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures to avoid malpractices and that when normalcy return, a date could be fixed for the exercise.

According to the body, Some state governments imposed a curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property, even after the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country and the students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.

It said: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“The Governing Board further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States.