NECO fixes Feb. 8 for SSCE examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed a new date for the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for external candidates.

The examination body explained that the adjustment in dates followed requests by candidates who sought more time to complete the registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External).

NECO spokesperson, Azeez Sani, said that the examination would commence on 8th February 2021 and all students who missed papers during the ENDSARS protests to make up for it when the exam begins.

According to him, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday 1st February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 will now start on Monday 8th February 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March, 2021.

“The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated. Candidates are advised to access the revised Examination TimeTable on the Council’s website,” Sani said in a statement on Tuesday.