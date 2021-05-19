NECO extends secondary school entrance exam date over low registration

The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed the date for its National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) due to the low registration of candidates by some states in the country.

NECO said that the postponement was a strategy to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the secondary school entrance examination.

The examination, which is for the placement of pupils into Federal Unity Schools in the country, was initially designed to hold on May 29, 2021.

The board directive was confirmed by the head of information and public relations division, Azeez Sani, who noted that the examination will now hold on June 5, 2021.

“The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.”

Sani, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna, Niger State on Wednesday, the decision was approved by the federal ministry of education.

The spokesman noted that a new timetable for the examination had been produced and released and therefore urged the candidates to avail themselves of the new schedule.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to download the new Examination timetable from the council’s website.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination,” Sani said

