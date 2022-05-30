Report on Interest
NECO adjusts 2022 SSCE registration deadline, adds three weeks

By Yesirat Kazeem

 

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled its 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) registration deadline with an addition of three weeks for school-based candidates, the new date of registration closure has been said to be Monday 20th June 2022.

The Head of Information and Public Relations Division for NECO, Sanni Azeez has disclosed that the registration period which was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022 has now been extended by three weeks.

Speaking with The Guild on Monday, Azeez revealed that the 2022 NECO SSCE would commence on June 27 and last till August 12, adding that candidates would be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.

However, NECO informed the Ministries of Education, principals, commandants, and other stakeholders in various states and the Federal Capital that there would be no further extension after this.

