NEC okays N100bn for police, others training institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved N100 billion for the comprehensive rehabilitation of training institutions for the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, alongside N2.6 billion for consultancy services on the project, subject to final ratification by President Bola Tinubu.

The Council also endorsed the settlement of N185 billion in validated legacy debts owed to gas producers since 2011, a move aimed at boosting domestic gas supply to the power sector and industries.

The decisions were reached at the 154th NEC meeting, the seventh in 2025, held virtually on Wednesday and presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The N100 billion security training fund stems from recommendations by an ad-hoc committee chaired by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, following President Bola Tinubu’s October directive to overhaul dilapidated facilities nationwide.

On the gas debt, NEC commended President Tinubu’s April 2024 approval to clear the N185 billion validated portion through future oil and gas royalty deductions, noting that the payment will encourage producers to increase supply for domestic consumption.

Vice President Shettima urged governors to ensure that economic reforms deliver tangible improvements in citizens’ lives, declaring that “governance is meaningful only when citizens can feel its impact.”

“Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them; not to explain challenges, but to overcome them; and not to hope for progress, but to engineer it,” he said.

The Council also received positive updates on polio eradication, noting a 39% drop in circulating variant poliovirus cases compared to 2024, and directed intensified campaigns in high-burden northern states ahead of a new vaccination round this December.

Other highlights included low balances in the Excess Crude Account ($525,823.39), the Stabilization Account (N71.65 billion), and the Natural Resources Development Account (N79.25 billion) as of November 2025.