Ndume weighs Tinubu’s second term chances

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has cast doubt on President Bola Tinubu’s potential comeback bid, stating that unless significant changes are made, his chances of wining the presidential election in 2027 are slim.

Ndume cited the economic crisis and recurring security challenges, particularly in the northern states of the country, as key factors that could hinder Tinubu’s re-election bid.

According to the former Senate Chief Whip, the president’s inability to build political support remain another significant obstacle to Tinubu’s chance of victory.

Ndume, who made this statement during an interview with newsmen on a popular television show on Friday, said the country is stuck in a cycle of stagnation, where progress is often reversed.

“Things aren’t looking good for the man; there’s a global downturn contributing to economic woes, increased inflation, and a decline in the Naira’s value. If you look at the presidency itself, it’s being ineffective in carrying people along, especially politically,” he stated

The Borno South representative urged the president to abandon other items in his agenda and prioritize security, citizens’ welfare, and economic recovery, as these three factors remain crucial to the nation’s growth.

Ndume warned that these challenges will likely sway citizens against re-electing Tinubu and cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be concerned about the administration’s woes.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians have lost hope in the APC administration due to various setbacks, making it unlikely to give the political party another chance.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) should be worried about what is happening, politics is about the interest of the people. Every vote matters, and if citizens feel their needs aren’t being met, they may withdraw their support.”

Furthermore, he advised the president to stop appointing aristocrats and kleptocrats as office holders in the federal house, noting that this group is a major problem in Nigeria, prioritizing personal gain over public service.

“I said it here before, and I’ll say it again: if we have aristocrats and kleptocrats dominating the democratic space, we’ll have a problem. The democrats have been abandoned. There are kleptocrats in government to make money; they don’t care about what the people want, they’re just in it for what they can get, ” he concluded.