Ndume rejects Akpabio’s new appointment, vows to sustain criticism

Former Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has rejected his appointment by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism.

Meanwhile, the Borno State lawmaker has defended his action of constructively criticizing President Bola Tinubu and other leaders who handed the mandate to care for Nigerians, saying I have no regret.

He stated this after Akpabio gave him a new position following his removal as chief whip of the 10th Senate after faulting the President’s policies and programs approved to address economic challenges.

Ndume was removed after the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recommended the lawmaker’s removal for his stance against the president.

He stated this on Friday while reacting to his removal during an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Ndume said: “I was not desperate about the Chief Whip position. I was begged to accept the position of Chief whip knowing fully well that I led the campaign for Akpabio’s emergence as the senate president. I was begged to choose the committee I wanted and I picked the Vice Chairman of the Appropriation Committee’s position. I am not desperate.

“I learnt that I was given the Chairman of Tourism Committee; nobody wrote to me, but I want to state here clearly that I decline this offer for two reasons; I am not a tourist so I am not interested in accepting the Chairman on Tourism. I am not knowledgeable about Tourism.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has urged President Bola Tinubu to review the issues he raised, reiterating that the masses are hungry and angry with the administration.

“It is unpatriotic to stand by Mr President with whatever he does, it is patriotic to speak the truth not only to the President but anybody for that matter. It is unpatriotic for us to be silent on speaking truth to power or anybody and still stand by that.

“In doing so, it is also worthy to note that in Hausa language (Allah ya na tare da mai gaskiya) meaning that God is always on the side of truthful people.

“I know I am not wrong; the people are not wrong for speaking and standing by the truth. I expect the president who I believe that the report has gotten to him to look into what I have said and take appropriate measures to alleviate the suffering.

“People are not happy, people are suffering and angry. Leaders in this country need to take a review; they should get back to me to tell me whether I said anything that is not true or is wrong. It is God that gave me that position and it is God that took it, so I bear no grudge against anyone. After all, I didn’t contest to be the Chief Whip, I didn’t contest to be the Vice Chairman appropriation committee, I contested to be the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Alhamdulillah, God granted me victory and I am with God.”