NDPHC adds 450MW to Geregu power plant after maintenance work

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, has restored none lesser than 450 megawatts of generation capacity to the national grid following the completion of maintenance work on the Geregu National Integrated Power Project plant.

After a four-week extended minor inspection carried out by Siemens Energy to boost the plant’s reliability, performance, and overall operating efficiency. The intervention also extended the facility’s Equivalent Operating Hours and formed part of NDPHC’s wider effort to revive idle generation assets across its power fleet.

The development was disclosed on Monday in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Emmanuel Ojor.

The Head of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Emmanuel Geregu, held that the measures put in place at the facility in Kogi State, ould be added with restoration works in other NIPP locations, including the 225MW Gbarain plant in Bayelsa State.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Adighije, said,“The Niger Delta Power Holding Company has successfully restored an additional 450MW of generation capacity to the national grid following the completion of scheduled maintenance on the Geregu NIPP plant. The four-week extended minor inspection, undertaken by Siemens Energy, was executed to enhance the facility’s operational reliability, performance, and efficiency.”

She added that six previously dormant gas turbines across different NIPP plants had been restored over the last 12 months, contributing roughly 875MW to NDPHC’s mechanically available capacity. The company also pointed to breakthroughs in asset recovery, including 110 containers of critical turbine and HRSG components abandoned at Onne Port for nearly a decade.

NDPHC noted further progress in transmission and industrial power projects, as well as financial recoveries, insurance claims, and the resolution of longstanding commercial disputes. Adighije said the firm had also introduced internal reforms aimed at strengthening accountability, procurement efficiency, and staff welfare.

Reaffirming the company’s mandate, she said NDPHC remained committed to restoring dormant capacity, stabilising operations, and supporting Nigeria’s goal of a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply chain.